Suki Waterhouse Announces Winter 2023 North American Tour Dates

With the UK and European tour dates wrapping up next month in Berlin, DE, London’s model-turned-singer Suki Waterhouse is coming stateside in 2023 for the North American leg of her “Coolest Place in the World Tour.” Running for 22 nights from January 10th at Santa Ana, CA’s Constellation Room until February 10th at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater, Suki Waterhouse plans to hit various cities all throughout the United States and Canada, making stops in Toronto, Ontario, Tacoma, Washington, New York, New York, and more (Consequence.net).
The indie pop artist’s latter leg of her tour follows quickly after the release of her upcoming EP Milk Teeth, out early next month on November 4th. Following the easy popularity of her single “Good Looking,” as the song continues to thrive in virality on the social media platform Tiktok, the songs Suki Waterhouse’s forthcoming EP promise to be just as ethereal and soothing as her latest top hits.
Tickets for Suki Waterhouse’s “Coolest Place in the World Tour” went live at 10:00 am on October 21st. Purchase admission at Ticketmaster.
Suki Waterhouse 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
11/22 – London, UK @ Heaven
11/23 – Paris, FR @Les Etoiles Theatre
11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @Tolhuistuin
11/26 – Hamburg, DE @Kent Club
11/27 – Berlin, DE @Lido
01/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
01/11 – San Francisco, CA @August Hall
01/13 – Tacoma, WA @ALMA
01/14 – Portland, OR @Wonder Ballroom
01/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @Soundwell
01/18 – Denver, CO @Bluebird Theater
01/20 – Minneapolis, MN @Fine Line
01/21 – Chicago, IL @Metro
01/22 – Detroit, MI @El Club
01/24 – Toronto, ON @The Axis Club
01/25 – Montreal, QC @Le Studio TD
01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @Union Transfer
01/28 – New York, NY @Webster Hall
01/29 – Boston, MA @Paradise Rock Club
01/31 – Washington, D.C. @The Black Cat
02/01 – Carrboro, NC @Cat’s Cradle
02/03 – Atlanta, GA @Terminal West
02/04 – Nashville, TN @The Basement East
02/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
02/07 – Austin, TX @Antone’s Nightclub
02/09 – Phoenix, AZ @The Crescent Ballroom
02/10 – Los Angeles, CA @The Fonda Theatre
Suki Waterhouse will be performing at Lollapalooza Brazil in 2023 with Tame Impala, Modest Mouse, Sofi Tucker, and more. Suki Waterhouse also joined Father John Misty on his international/ North American tour in the Summer/Fall of 2022.
Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer