Suki Waterhouse Announces Winter 2023 North American Tour Dates

With the UK and European tour dates wrapping up next month in Berlin, DE, London’s model-turned-singer Suki Waterhouse is coming stateside in 2023 for the North American leg of her “Coolest Place in the World Tour.” Running for 22 nights from January 10th at Santa Ana, CA’s Constellation Room until February 10th at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater, Suki Waterhouse plans to hit various cities all throughout the United States and Canada, making stops in Toronto, Ontario, Tacoma, Washington, New York, New York, and more (Consequence.net).

The indie pop artist’s latter leg of her tour follows quickly after the release of her upcoming EP Milk Teeth, out early next month on November 4th. Following the easy popularity of her single “Good Looking,” as the song continues to thrive in virality on the social media platform Tiktok, the songs Suki Waterhouse’s forthcoming EP promise to be just as ethereal and soothing as her latest top hits.

Tickets for Suki Waterhouse’s “Coolest Place in the World Tour” went live at 10:00 am on October 21st. Purchase admission at Ticketmaster.

Suki Waterhouse 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/22 – London, UK @ Heaven

11/23 – Paris, FR @Les Etoiles Theatre

11/25 – Amsterdam, NL @Tolhuistuin

11/26 – Hamburg, DE @Kent Club

11/27 – Berlin, DE @Lido

01/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

01/11 – San Francisco, CA @August Hall

01/13 – Tacoma, WA @ALMA

01/14 – Portland, OR @Wonder Ballroom

01/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @Soundwell

01/18 – Denver, CO @Bluebird Theater

01/20 – Minneapolis, MN @Fine Line

01/21 – Chicago, IL @Metro

01/22 – Detroit, MI @El Club

01/24 – Toronto, ON @The Axis Club

01/25 – Montreal, QC @Le Studio TD

01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @Union Transfer

01/28 – New York, NY @Webster Hall

01/29 – Boston, MA @Paradise Rock Club

01/31 – Washington, D.C. @The Black Cat

02/01 – Carrboro, NC @Cat’s Cradle

02/03 – Atlanta, GA @Terminal West

02/04 – Nashville, TN @The Basement East

02/06 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

02/07 – Austin, TX @Antone’s Nightclub

02/09 – Phoenix, AZ @The Crescent Ballroom

02/10 – Los Angeles, CA @The Fonda Theatre

Suki Waterhouse will be performing at Lollapalooza Brazil in 2023 with Tame Impala, Modest Mouse, Sofi Tucker, and more. Suki Waterhouse also joined Father John Misty on his international/ North American tour in the Summer/Fall of 2022.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer