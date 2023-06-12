Coachella Announces 2024 Festival Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 12th, 2023 - 12:11 PM

According to pitchfork.com, The dates for the 2024 edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival have been announced. The festival will return to the Empire Polo Club for the weekends of April 12-14 and April 19-21.

This years Coachella took place on the weekends of April 14-16 and April 21-23 in Indio, California. The first weekend featured headliners Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean.

The second weekend featured Bad Bunny and Blackpink, but not Frank Ocean because he had to cancel his second headlining performance due to an apparent leg injury. In Ocean’s place, Blink-182 played a headlining set and Fred Again.., Four Tet, and Skrillex closed out the festival.

According to news.pollstar.com, fans can register now at https://prereg.coachella.com/ for a chance to secure their passes. Festival organizers have mentioned that fans should set up a Coachella AXS Fan account ahead of time to be ready for the advance sale which starts on June 16 at 11 a.m. PT.

Festival passes start at $499 plus fees for general admission. Once the allotment of Tier 1 passes sell out, prices go up to $549 at Tier 2 plus fees and $599 plus fees at Tier 3.

VIP festival passes start at $1,069 plus fees – allowing access into VIP areas all weekends. The VIP areas boast specialty food and drink vendors, air-conditioned restrooms, shaded seating areas and full cash bars.