Coachella Set Times: Blink-182 is Back for Weekend Two; With New Sunday Headliner Skrillex, Four Tet & Fred Again to Close Out

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2023 - 7:30 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Weekend two of Coachella will be underway this Friday with performances by Bad Bunny, BlackPink, Porter Robinson, Glorilla, Skrillex, Mimi, Four Tet & Fred Again, Saba, Kaytranada, Magdalena Bay and many more.

Earlier this week it has been announced that rock band Blink-182 will be performing this weekend. Also artist Frank Ocean was supposed to be Sunday’s headliner for the event but the artist cancelled his performance due to doctors orders. It been announced that Skrillex and Four Tet & Fred Again will be replacing Ocean’s spot on Sunday.

Weekend two of Coachella will bring amazing performances on all six stages and people can view all of the live performances for free through Coachella’s Youtube channel. Each channel is set go live on Friday at 4 p.m. PDT.

Friday, April 21, 2023

Coachella Stage

3:20 – 4:00 p.m. – Doechii

4:20 – 505 p.m. – Pusha T

5:35 – 6:20 p.m. – Becky G

7:00 – 750 p.m. – Burna Boy

8;30 – 9:45 p.m. – Gorillaz

11:00 p.m. – Bad Bunny

Outdoor Theater

1:00 – 2:20 p.m -. Mimi

2:30 – 3:15 p.m. – The Comet Is Coming

3:40 – 4:20 p.m. – Saba

4:45 – 5:30 p.m. – YungBlud

6:00 – 6:50 p.m. SG Lewis

7:25 – 8:25 p.m. – Kaytranada

9:45 p.m. – The Chemical Brothers

Sonora

12:00 – 1:10 p.m. – Dave From The Grave

1:10 – 1:4p p.m. – The Murder Capital

2:00 – 2:35 p.m. – Lava La Rue

2:55 – 3: 25 p.m. – Soul Glo

3:40 – 4:20 p.m. – Danny Lux

4:40 – 5:35 p.m. – Magdalena Bay

5:55 – 6:40 p.m. – TV Girl

7:40 – 8:20 p.m. – Sasha Alex Sloan

8:45 – Uncle Waffles

Gobi

12:35 – 1:00 p.m. – Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers

1:10 – 1:50 p.m. – Jupiter & Okwess

2:10 – 2:45 p.m. – Teo?

3:10 – 3:55 p.m. – Gabriels

4:15 – 5:05 p.m. – Overmono

5:30 – 6:20 p.m. – Tobe Nwigew

6:45 – 7:30 p.m. – Yves Tumore

7:55 – 8:40 p.m. – The Garden

9:05 – 9:55 p.m. – Whyte Fang

10:20 p.m. – Ashnikko

Mojave

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Record Safari

1:40 – 2:15 p.m. – Lews OfMan

2:40 – 3: 20 p.m. – Domi & DJ Beck

3:45 – 4:25 p.m. – Benee

4:50 – 5:35 p.m. – Muna

6;00 – 6:45 p.m. – Wet Leg

7:20 – 8:20 p.m. – Blondie

8:50 – 9:40 p.m. – Angele

10:15 p.m. – FKJ

Sahara

1:40 – 2:40 p.m. – Yimbo

2:50 – 3:45 p.m. – Dombresky

3:55 – 4:50 p.m. – Malaa

5:00 – 5:55 p.m. – Vintage Culture

6:05 – 7:00 p.m. – MK

7:15 – 8:05 p.m. – Jaime Jones

8:35 p.m. – 9:20 p.m. – Two Friends

9:50 p.m. – Metro Boomin & Friends

Yuma

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. – Juliet Mendoza

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Chris Stussy

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Kyle Watson

3:00 – 4:15 p.m. – Oliver Koletzki

4:15 – 5:30 p.m. – Dennis Cruz + Pawsa

5:30 – 6:45 p.m. – Nora En Pure

6:45 – 8:15 p.m. – Idris Elba

8:15 – 9:45 p.m. – Mochakk

9:45 – 11:15 p.m. – TestPilot

11:15 p.m. – Maceo Plex