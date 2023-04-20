Coachella Set Times: Blink-182 is Back for Weekend Two; With New Sunday Headliner Skrillex, Four Tet & Fred Again to Close Out

Weekend two of Coachella will be underway this Friday with performances by Bad Bunny, BlackPink, Porter Robinson, Glorilla, Skrillex, Mimi, Four Tet & Fred Again, Saba, Kaytranada, Magdalena Bay and many more.
Earlier this week it has been announced that rock band Blink-182 will be performing this weekend. Also artist Frank Ocean was supposed to be Sunday’s headliner for the event but the artist cancelled his performance due to doctors orders. It been announced that Skrillex and Four Tet & Fred Again will be replacing Ocean’s spot on Sunday.
Weekend two of Coachella will bring amazing performances on all six stages and people can view all of the live performances for free through Coachella’s Youtube channel. Each channel is set go live on Friday at 4 p.m. PDT.
Friday, April 21, 2023
Coachella Stage
3:20 – 4:00 p.m. – Doechii
4:20 – 505 p.m. – Pusha T
5:35 – 6:20 p.m. – Becky G
7:00 – 750 p.m. – Burna Boy
8;30 – 9:45 p.m. – Gorillaz
11:00 p.m. – Bad Bunny
Outdoor Theater
1:00 – 2:20 p.m -. Mimi
2:30 – 3:15 p.m. – The Comet Is Coming
3:40 – 4:20 p.m. – Saba
4:45 – 5:30 p.m. – YungBlud
6:00 – 6:50 p.m. SG Lewis
7:25 – 8:25 p.m. – Kaytranada
9:45 p.m. – The Chemical Brothers
Sonora
12:00 – 1:10 p.m. – Dave From The Grave
1:10 – 1:4p p.m. – The Murder Capital
2:00 – 2:35 p.m. – Lava La Rue
2:55 – 3: 25 p.m. – Soul Glo
3:40 – 4:20 p.m. – Danny Lux
4:40 – 5:35 p.m. – Magdalena Bay
5:55 – 6:40 p.m. – TV Girl
7:40 – 8:20 p.m. – Sasha Alex Sloan
8:45 – Uncle Waffles
Gobi
12:35 – 1:00 p.m. – Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers
1:10 – 1:50 p.m. – Jupiter & Okwess
2:10 – 2:45 p.m. – Teo?
3:10 – 3:55 p.m. – Gabriels
4:15 – 5:05 p.m. – Overmono
5:30 – 6:20 p.m. – Tobe Nwigew
6:45 – 7:30 p.m. – Yves Tumore
7:55 – 8:40 p.m. – The Garden
9:05 – 9:55 p.m. – Whyte Fang
10:20 p.m. – Ashnikko
Mojave
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Record Safari
1:40 – 2:15 p.m. – Lews OfMan
2:40 – 3: 20 p.m. – Domi & DJ Beck
3:45 – 4:25 p.m. – Benee
4:50 – 5:35 p.m. – Muna
6;00 – 6:45 p.m. – Wet Leg
7:20 – 8:20 p.m. – Blondie
8:50 – 9:40 p.m. – Angele
10:15 p.m. – FKJ
Sahara
1:40 – 2:40 p.m. – Yimbo
2:50 – 3:45 p.m. – Dombresky
3:55 – 4:50 p.m. – Malaa
5:00 – 5:55 p.m. – Vintage Culture
6:05 – 7:00 p.m. – MK
7:15 – 8:05 p.m. – Jaime Jones
8:35 p.m. – 9:20 p.m. – Two Friends
9:50 p.m. – Metro Boomin & Friends
Yuma
12:00 – 1:00 p.m. – Juliet Mendoza
1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Chris Stussy
2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Kyle Watson
3:00 – 4:15 p.m. – Oliver Koletzki
4:15 – 5:30 p.m. – Dennis Cruz + Pawsa
5:30 – 6:45 p.m. – Nora En Pure
6:45 – 8:15 p.m. – Idris Elba
8:15 – 9:45 p.m. – Mochakk
9:45 – 11:15 p.m. – TestPilot
11:15 p.m. – Maceo Plex
Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi