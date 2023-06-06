Jenny Lewis Releases 60s Dreamscape Video To “Psychos”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Just ahead of the release of her upcoming album Joy’All, Jenny Lewis has shared a visual to accompany her recent single “Psychos,” which Paste hailed it as “easily one of Lewis’ greatest creations.”

As a whole, the music video of “Psychos” is fantastic by how it filled with imagination. While watching, Lewis takes audiences guide on an entrancing, kaleidoscopic trip through the surreal with a stunning video directed by Bobbi Rich.

The song itself is lovely by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with soft guitar riffs and drum beats while Lewis serenades the ears with her delicate and vibrant voice. The music on “Psychos” does captures the 60s music style by how each instrument and vocal pitch harmonically matches the catchy musical vibe.

Lewis’s upcoming album Joy’All will drop on June 9 by Blue Note/Capitol Records. Also the singer has added one more date for those who live Nashville. People cab see Lewis live on June 16th at Eastside Bowl. For tickets and more information visit www.www.seetickets.us.

