Jenny Lewis Announces New Album Joy’All for June 2023 Release and Shares New Track “Psychos”

Home News Dita Dimone March 30th, 2023 - 12:26 AM

Get ready to hit play and dive headfirst into the world of indie-rock superstar Jenny Lewis as she premieres “Psychos,” the first single off of her highly anticipated new album on Blue Note/Capitol Records. Packed with mesmerizing melodies, introspective lyrics, and a touch of whimsy that only Lewis can deliver, this record is set to be an instant classic. With her signature blend of wit and vulnerability, Jenny invites us on a musical journey that explores love, loss, and everything in between. So buckle up and get ready for a wild ride – because with this new album, Jenny Lewis is about to take the music industry by storm once again!

Joy’All marks Lewis’ fifth solo album, following the excellent On the Line, which she released in 2019. “I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic… and then put them aside as the world shut down,” she said in a statement. “And then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with some outstanding artists, hosted by Beck.

The challenge was to write one song every day for seven days, with guidelines from Beck. The guidelines would be prompts like ‘write a song with 1-4-5 chord progression,’ ‘write a song with only cliches,’ or ‘write in free form style.’ The first song I submitted to the group was ‘Puppy and a Truck.’”

The new album that explores themes of love, loss, and the human condition. Featuring twelve tracks, Lewis takes listeners on a journey through her personal experiences, with each song serving as a reflection of her own struggles and triumphs. From the haunting ballad “Little White Dove” to the upbeat and infectious “On the Line”, the album showcases the full range of Lewis’ talents as a songwriter and performer.

But what truly sets “Joy’All” apart from Lewis’ previous work is the sense of joy and hope that permeates every track. Despite the heavy subject matter, there’s a sense of optimism and resilience that shines through in each song, making it a truly uplifting listening experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Jenny Lewis or simply looking for some new music to add to your playlist, “Joy’All” is an album that’s sure to leave a lasting impression.

Lewis will be on tour this summer in support of the record, kicking off with a stint of shows in early June, followed by a trek opening for Beck and Phoenix. She’ll embark on Ben Gibbard’s double-anniversary tour of Death Cab for Cutie and the Postal Service in the fall.

Check out “psychos” right below:

\

Recorded at Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, Joy’All includes the previously released single “Puppy and a Truck” and is available for pre-order now.

Joy’All Tracklisting:

Psychos

Joy’All

Puppy and a Truck

Apples and Oranges

Essence of Life

Giddy Up

Cherry Baby

Love Feel

Balcony

Chain of Tears

Fans can catch Jenny as she hits the road for an epic tour itinerary that includes her headlining dates, stops on the upcoming 20th anniversary Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie co-headline tour and supporting dates for the Beck and Phoenix co-headline Summer Odyssey Tour. See below for the run of dates and grab tickets HERE.

JENNY LEWIS 2023 LIVE DATES

06/02/23 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater ^

06/03/23 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

06/17/23 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo

07/06/23 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

07/07/23 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed &

07/08/23 – Duluth, MN – Bayfront Festival Park #

07/12/23 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theatre &

07/13/23 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues &

07/15/23 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner @

07/16/23 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall @

07/18/23 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17 @

07/20/23 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia @

07/22/23 – Washington, DC – The Anthem @

08/01/23 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

08/03/23 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/05/23 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion *

08/07/23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum *