Jenny Lewis Reinvents Herself With Her New Single “Cherry Baby”

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

Jenny Lewis has delivered yet another sample of her forthcoming fifth solo album, Joy’All, with the brand new single “Cherry Baby.” The track is a slow jam that is perfect for the summertime. Check out the tune below.

The single follows the previously released sultry jam “Giddy Up,” “Psychos” and “Poppy and The Truck.” Joy’All is out June 9th on Blue Note/Capitol Records and is available for pre-order now. “I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic… and then put them aside as the world shut down,” she said in a statement. “And then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with some outstanding artists, hosted by Beck.”

Lewis is set to hit the road starting June 2 in Nashville and will continue throughout the year. Shows include her own headlining shows and select dates on the upcoming 20th anniversary Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie co-headline tour. She will also be playing with Beck and Phoenix on their co-headlining Summer Odyssey Tour.