Lewis Capaldi Releases New Intriguing Single “How I’m Feeling Now”

Jaden Johnson March 19th, 2023 - 9:10 PM

Lewis Capaldi releases his latest single, “How I’m Feeling Now”, an acoustic tell-all about the trials of fame, laying his heart bare for the public in a time where celebrities have been more visible than ever. Originally released on March 17th, Capaldi followed the song with a black and white, behind-the-scenes reel music video on March 18th in similar fashion to the almost diary-like nature of the song. Along with the video, Capaldi left behind a heartfelt message further promoting his upcoming Netflix Documentary on April 5th, sharing the same name as this recent single.

Straightforward guitar track, “How I’m Feeling Now” is the third single released by Capaldi following two other previously released songs, “Forget Me” and “Pointless” serving as a retrospective gaze into the struggles that come with the rapid life changes fame brings. The chorus featuring the lyrics, “So here’s to my beautiful life, that seems to leave me so unsatisfied, no sense of self, but self-obsessed I’m always trapped inside my fuckin’ head” giving listeners in the duality high profile visibility brings, a weighing of both the beautiful and concerning reality Capaldi has found himself in.

Lewis Capaldi most notably known for taking the industry by storm with his 2017 breakout single, “Bruises” which quickly reached near 28 million worldwide streams quickly after its debut. Soon after, Capaldi received his first Grammy nomination for Song of the Year with the song “Someone You Loved”. While rising to stardom rather quickly, Capaldi has been able to keep an aura of mystery around who the man behind the music really is and for a long time letting the work speak for itself. In the recent promotional efforts for his Netflix documentary, How I’m Feeling Now Capaldi plans to share the side of his world that the public has not been able to see before.