Jenny Lewis Releases New Slow Jam “Giddy Up”

Roy Lott May 10th, 2023 - 8:17 PM

Jenny Lewis has unveiled the latest sampling of her forthcoming album with her new single “Giddy Up.” An ode to listening to your inner self when asked to “take a chance on a little romance,” “Giddy Up” is sure to be the irresistible slow jam anthem of this spring season. Check it out below.

“Giddy Up” follows the previously released official first singles “Psychos” and “Poppy and The Truck.” Each song will be featured on Joy’All, out June 9 on Blue Note/Capitol Records. It is available for pre-order now. “I started writing some of these songs on the road, pre-pandemic… and then put them aside as the world shut down,” she said in a statement. “And then from my home in Nashville in early 2021, I joined a week-long virtual songwriting workshop with some outstanding artists, hosted by Beck.”

Fans can catch Jenny live throughout the year, which includes her own headlining shows and select dates on the upcoming 20th anniversary Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie co-headline tour. She will also be playing with Beck and Phoenix on their co-headlining Summer Odyssey Tour.