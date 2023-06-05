Halsey and BTS’s Suga collaborate for New Single “Lilith”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 5th, 2023 - 4:56 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Halsey is back in the BTS universe with the song “Lilith,” which isa new collaborative single with SUGA.The tune is the “anthem” for Blizzard Entertainment’s new video game Diablo IV, which is also out today.

The music video for “Lilith” opens with Halsey wearing a hooded black robe while she walks through a candlelit church. “Might fck around and just succumb to my aggression/ I taste blood and it’s turned to an obsession,” Halsey sings while she takes off the robe to reveal the sexy sorceress costume underneath.

Then SUGA appears surrounded by a cloud of fog that obscures his face. “We just fck things up, yeah I noticed,” the artist sings in his English verse. It remains unclear what both vocalist’s roles are in the scenario and the fact that they do not appear in any shots together makes the video it feel pretty weird.

Halsey first teamed up with the BTS crew back in 2019 with “Boy With Luv,” which recently became the first Korean-language song to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.

The the artist invited SUGA to join her on the 2020 album, Manic, for “SUGA’s Interlude.” The SUGA makes a warm appearance in the recent Disney+ documentary, SUGA: Road to D Day, which chronicles the process leading up to SUGA’s 2023 solo effort.

Halsey is set to appear on the big screen with Ti West’s upcoming X sequel MaXXXine. Meanwhile, SUGA still has a handful of Asia dates left on his debut solo tour, which comes in support of his latest album D-DAY.