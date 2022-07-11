Halsey to Auction Paintings Created on Stage to Support Abortion Funds

Home News Lucy Yang July 11th, 2022 - 12:30 PM

Bringing positivity and good news into the day, musical legend Halsey is auctioning paintings in order to support funding on abortion. Showing support and active demonstration for the cause, the queen herself sells the paintings that she would often create while performing on stage!

“My life’s long chapter of miscarriages and abortions was reduced to a page in that moment. It was simply divided into ‘before’ this moment and all things that would come after it. Years of blood and pain and misery from near-perilous and unwanted pregnancies, then the euphoria of chosen motherhood.” (NME)

Every person who has a uterus should have a choice on what to do with their own body. Whether what religion, gender, sexuality and ethnicity someone may identify as, abortion rights should be a universally accessible option. Halsey promotes this in such a peaceful yet powerful perspective. In doing so, she is not only influencing her fanbase but changing the world a painting at a time.

“Halsey went on to say, however, that the birth of Ender did not influence their stance on the opinion that every person with a uterus should have safe, legal and accessible access to abortion. “In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it,” they said. “My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his.” (NME)

