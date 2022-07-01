Halsey Shares Unique New Rendition Of “So Good (Stripped)”

Home News Alexandra Kozicki July 1st, 2022 - 10:07 PM

Today, Halsey released a unique, stripped version of their new single, “So Good.” This genre-bending artist is multi-platinum and their new single has fans excited for what’s to come next.

The ‘stripped’ version of “So Good” is a more acoustic, intimate take on the song that allows Halsey’s vocals to really shine. This version highlights the raw emotion in the lyrics and gives the listener a different perspective on the song. Those who are fans of Halsey’s more poppy, upbeat music may be surprised by this more subdued track, but it is a welcome change of pace that showcases the artist’s versatility, as well as emphasizes the emotionality of the songs’ lyrics.

“So Good” is the lead single from Halsey’s upcoming third studio album, Manic, which was released on January 17, 2020. One of her more popular songs, hitting top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “So Good” has a more electronic sound than the stripped version. The single has a catchy chorus and a drop that is sure to get listeners moving. Halsey’s powerful vocals are on display throughout the song, which is sure to be a favorite among fans.

Halsey now has over 16 billion streams on Spotify and debuted “So Good” last month at Governors Ball to critical acclaim. Rolling Stone praised their headline set as one of the festival’s best performances. Their Love and Power tour will continue with a performance at Milwaukee’s Summerfest tomorrow, July 2. The massive North American outing includes two sold-out shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre which are on July 6 and 7.

Check out Halsey’s new stripped down version of “So Good” below.