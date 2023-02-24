Halsey Shares Long-Awaited Solo Version on Post Malone’s “Die 4 Me”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 24th, 2023 - 12:45 PM

In 2019, Post Malone released his album Hollywood’s Bleeding, which featured a song called “Die For Me,” featuring Future and Halsey. On Friday, February 24, Halsey has released her own version of the song, “Die 4 Me.” Check out the song and visualizer below.

The visualizer stares Halsey singing the song behind glass streaked with water. “Die 4 Me” features the same chorus the original version on Post Malone’s album, as well as her verse on the song sung slightly different. Halsey’s original verse was written for her 2020 album Manic.

Halsey has teased the song on social media, explaining, “It’s been long known in my fanbase that there’s a demo of ‘Die For Me’ with just me on it. I performed my verse on the tour all summer long and since so many people have asked for it, I decided to put my full version out as ‘Die 4 Me.’” The singer thanked Post Malone, Louis Bell and Future in her post for featuring her on the original release and co-signing the release of her version.

