Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Plays Drums in Emotional Cover of Foo Fighters’ “My Hero”

This week’s news begins with a heartwarming story on the teenage drummer Shane Hawkins who took after his late father Tayor Hawkins with a cover of Foo Fighters, My Hero. Although bittersweet, Shane Hawkin’s performance over the Fourth of July brought many of us a warm sentimental feeling.

“In a heartwarming clip posted to TikTok, you can spot teenaged Shane on top of a neighborhood roof, sitting in with the local Laguna band The Alive. “When Taylor Hawkins’ son gets on the drums and dedicates the song ‘My Hero’ to his dad,” reads the caption. “The hawk would’ve been proud.” Even aside from his precise drumming skills, Shane clearly takes after his father, beaming with the same type of infectious energy that made Taylor so lovable — and, as the caption of a follow-up clip reads, there was “not a dry eye in the house.” (consequence)

Without being said, take a look at the performance for yourself:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Alive (@the.alive)

This goes to show that although time passes with people, music is something that will be remembered through generations on. Just like his dad, Shane Hawkins is already amazingly talented on his precise drumming skills. With more anticipation and excitement, it can be said that everyone looks forward to Taylor’s legacy being successfully passed down onto Shane.

