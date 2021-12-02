Dave & Violet Grohl Cover Amy Winehouse’s “Take The Box” For Hanukkah Sessions

Home News Jamie Reddy December 2nd, 2021 - 9:11 PM

The Foo Fighters lead Dave Grohl and mega-producer Greg Kurstin have put their creative caps on and started another round of their unique Hanukkah Sessions series where each day, they perform a cover of some of the great legends in music history. For those who already know the Foo Fighters’ Grohl but not Kurstin, he has been a producer for Adele, Ellie Goulding, Sia, Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and many more artists in the industry.

On day five, Grohl pulls in his daughter, Violet, to bless us with their rendition of “Take the Box” by the late Amy Winehouse from her debut album, Frank, way back from 2003. Grohl not only mentioned his appreciation of her talent and the bra she mentions in the song, but also mentions that she was of Jewish faith, which destined her greatness to be a part of this series.

Violet’s rich jazzy vocals definitely play homage to the talent of Winehouse in a way that has a young sound, just like Amy did when the song was released. It was almost too good. Did Violet have her own similar story of pressing the buzzers at her ex’s apartment to drop off his stuff while he was in the shower? The world may never know, especially since her dad is nearby. The mystery, however, is enough, to allow the listener to just vibe with the music. The video ends with the room of performers rejoicing on what had just been released into the universe. You can catch the series here and you can watch the video below.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz