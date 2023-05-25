Foo Fighters Performing Emotional New Song “But Here We Are” Live For The First Time With New Drummer Josh Freese

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2023 - 12:06 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to stereogum.com, the rock band Foo Fighters started their summer tour last night with a performance at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford. It was the band’s first concert with new drummer Josh Freese.

The musician was revealed as the new drummer during a live stream event last Sunday and the drummer will be taking over the duties from the late Taylor Hawkins, who died last year.

Freese was among several people who performed during a pair of Hawkins tribute shows last year, which marked the Foo Fighters’s most recent performance prior to last night’s gig.

During the performance the band delivered the live debut of their latest single “Rescued.” The tune already sits at number one on Billboard’s Rock and Alternative charts and it was the first song unveiled from the upcoming studio album But Here We Are.

Also the Foo Fighters performed ”Under You,” “But Here We Are” and ”Nothing At All” along with the first performance of “Cold Day in the Sun” in over five years.

Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet performed vocals on ”Shame Shame.” Also a selection of the band’s hits were present including “Walk” and “Learn to Fly.”

After the show, the Foo Fighters released a short clip of the moment leading up to the performance starting, adding the message: ”Thank you so much for coming. We’ve missed you.”