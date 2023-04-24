Grimes Endorses Use of AI Songs: ‘Feel Free to Use My Voice Without Penalty’

According to stereogum.com the debate of using AI music continues to shake the music industry and recently artist Grimes has given her thoughts regarding the issues because the singer has now endorsed the use of AI songs.
Earlier this month, an anonymous TikTok user shared a song called “Heart On My Sleeve,” which features AI-generated vocals that sounded like the artists Drake and the Weeknd.
The song was pulled from streaming services due to copyright infringement but not before the tune had millions of plays. A lot of people thought the AI- generated vocals are weird and creepy but Grimes really liked the concept.
Last night Grimes went on Twitter and posted a screenshot of a New York Times article about the fake Drake/Weeknd song and the artist tweeted how she wants she wants people to try to use her voice for AI purposes.
“I’ll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings… I think it’s cool to be fused w a machine and I like the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright.”
Also the artist mentioned how she has been working on her own voice-simulation program and Grimes is happy to let users try to replicate her voice.
“We’re making a program that should simulate my voice well but we could also upload stems and samples for ppl to train their own.”
Earlier this month Grimes did mention she “trained an AI version of me and she fell in love with our friend who trained her.” Then Grimes took some time responding to complaints that she has gotten more into developing AI than working on her own actual new music. “I was never a singer. I was just good enough at engineering to make it sound like I was… Lots of new music to come, but y’all can find singers anywhere.”
Last night, Grimes addressed the status of her own new album, which has supposedly been finished since last year: “It got held so long I’m bored of it, I’ll put it out but I wanna release the new songs I just made first.”
