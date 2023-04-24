Grimes Endorses Use of AI Songs: ‘Feel Free to Use My Voice Without Penalty’

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2023 - 12:22 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

According to stereogum.com the debate of using AI music continues to shake the music industry and recently artist Grimes has given her thoughts regarding the issues because the singer has now endorsed the use of AI songs.

Earlier this month, an anonymous TikTok user shared a song called “Heart On My Sleeve,” which features AI-generated vocals that sounded like the artists Drake and the Weeknd.

The song was pulled from streaming services due to copyright infringement but not before the tune had millions of plays. A lot of people thought the AI- generated vocals are weird and creepy but Grimes really liked the concept.

Last night Grimes went on Twitter and posted a screenshot of a New York Times article about the fake Drake/Weeknd song and the artist tweeted how she wants she wants people to try to use her voice for AI purposes.

I’ll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. pic.twitter.com/KIY60B5uqt — (@Grimezsz) April 24, 2023

“I’ll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings… I think it’s cool to be fused w a machine and I like the idea of open sourcing all art and killing copyright.”

Also the artist mentioned how she has been working on her own voice-simulation program and Grimes is happy to let users try to replicate her voice.

We’re making a program that should simulate my voice well but we could also upload stems and samples for ppl to train their own — (@Grimezsz) April 24, 2023