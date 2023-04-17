Grimes Responds to Complaints She’s Developing AI Instead of Releasing New Album

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2023 - 7:40 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

According to stereogum.com recently Grimes announced she “trained an AI version of me and she fell in love with our friend who trained her” as part of a photoshoot for CYBR Magazine. The singers most recent album is 2020’s Miss Anthropocene, which Grimes has talked about perviously about new the new music in the upcoming years but not much has been created,

We trained an AI version of me and she fell in love with our friend who trained her! ❤️‍ I think we might be in a technological singularity y’all ‍♀️@CybrMagazine pic.twitter.com/J3WtPzkiYp — (@Grimezsz) April 12, 2023

Grimes has released several teasers from the projects called Book 1 and Faeries Cum First, back in January. Also the artist has s tweeted about how music was more a “side quest” now and then a few months later Grimes tweeted “album is done we’re mixing.”

Now the latest music from Grimes comes with another couple of tweets, which were sent in response to some fans asking where her new music was. Grimes responded with “I was never a singer. I was just good enough at engineering to make it sound like I was. The ideas always came first, and grimes has always been most loved when I focussed on innovating. Lots of new music to come, but y’all can find singers anywhere.”

A series of chaos – Book 1 will come it’s just so old now haha. I think I gotta put out this new stuff first and follow w book 1 cuz the new music I’m making is just so next level. We won’t wait for an album tho i ahree it’s been too long. We’ll start dropping as we finish — (@Grimezsz) April 15, 2023

