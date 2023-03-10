Grimes And Kanye West Worked With Elon Musk To Build His Texas Utopia

Home News Trisha Valdez March 10th, 2023 - 2:51 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

One of the richest men on earth, Elon Musk has plans on creating his own city in Texas. Before going through with any plans Musk consulted his ex-wife Grimes and old “colleague” Kanye West. Who Musk endorsed for president once upon a time ago.

According to Sterogum, “Musk has acquired at least 3,500 acres of land outside Austin. With the intent to construct a sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River, where his employee could live and work.”

Musks has already planted some modern homes, an outdoor sports area and a gym with signs that read “welcome, snailbrook, tx, est. 2021.” Musk seems to be in a rush to proceed with his plans to create a small town.

According to Stereogum, “According to the report, Musk met several times in 2022 with Grimes, Kanye, and Kanye’s architectural designer to discuss broad ideas for the city’s look and survey some mock-ups, but none of those plans have reportedly come to fruition yet.”

Snailbrook is still on the way, slowly but surely, with Musk trying everything he can to push it faster. It begs the question; would the employees be happy living in that small town? Time will eventually tell.

