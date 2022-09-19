Grimes Announces Completion Of New Album With Post-Op Picture Taken After Possibly Undergoing Surgery

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2022 - 5:36 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Singer Grimes has finished working on a new album while recovering from alleged surgery and according to consquence.net the singer has also mentioned how her new album will be released in two parts.

Last Saturday night a tweet emerged from Grimes’s account which featured the singer wearing bandages around her scalp, jaw and ears. The photo allegedly indicates Grimes may have had elf ear surgery.

On another tweet Grimes mentions how the album is finished and how her friend helped write the last song while the singer was in the plastic surgery clinic. Grimes has written 20 songs and she is deciding about having a Book One or Book Two tracklist.

Album is done we’re mixing. My friend and I. perfected the last song in the plastic surgery clinic cuz they wouldn’t let me leave and we were laughing that this was the most Hollywood moment of all time. I have 20 songs so maybe BOOK 1 and BOOK 2? Deciding format/ tracklist — (@Grimezsz) September 17, 2022

Although Grimes has not mentioned anything about the surgery the singer has revealed the word “The Infinite Assassin” as the title to a new song.