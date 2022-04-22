Grimes Collaborates With IC3PEAK On Bilingual New Single “Last Day/Новый день”

Home News Mohammad Halim April 22nd, 2022 - 5:07 PM

Canadian musician, singer, and songwriter Grimes is back from her hit track titled “Shinigami Eyes”. The electric-pop musical group IC3PEAK has just dropped their new single “Last Day/Новый день” which features Grimes herself. According to Consequence Sound, the title of the song translates to “Last Day/New Day” in English.

The track starts off with a component of electric music that brings the viewer back to an early-2000’s era, until Grimes begins the song. The first verse, translated in English, starts with the singer wondering about her next visit with her partner, “I don’t eat and I don’t sleep, Howling at the moon at night, I’m waiting for the moon to come, To turn into a shadow.” Along with the “light-hearted” instrumentals and the soft beat of the drums in the background, the song turns the lyrics almost “wholesome” despite her torturing herself. It’s then that the song takes a deep turn.

Before the viewer has a chance, the drums hit harder, and Grimes shouts to the top of her lungs in the English chorus, “What if it’s my last day, And I’ll never see your face again.” The viewer can hear the voice-cracks of Grimes, as she puts a new metal twist to a single fans haven’t heard before. Grimes later discusses other acts of self harm, falling off a cliff as her lover crushes her into nothing. Finally, Grimes states that there is nothing in the universe: no pain, no people, no emotion.

In other news, Swedish House Mafia announces collaboration with Grimes and other artists for an upcoming tour.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela