Grimes Debuts Unreleased Track “Welcome To The Opera” During Electric Daisy Carnival Set

Roy Lott May 23rd, 2022 - 4:16 PM

Photo: Owen Ela

While doing a DJ set at Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas this past weekend, Grimes played an unreleased song titled ‘Welcome To The Opera.’ The song opens with heavenly synth vocals from the singer and continues with a fist-pumping production that got the crowd dancing. Check out the new song below.

This is the first new song fans have heard from Grimes since her bilingual electropop jam “Last Day/Новый день” featuring IC3PEAK. The latter half of the song’s title translates to New Day. Both songs follow her song “Shinigami Eyes.” Grimes is also set to join the Swedish House Mafia on the road at select dates throughout the tour. Tickets for the shows are on sale now.

She also announced in March that she will be releasing an “intergalactic children’s metaverse book” at the Avalanche Summit in Barcelona. The book will be part of a $100 million initiative started by the Avalanche Foundation, as well as the NFT launchpad OP3.At the Avalanche Summit, she stated, “I hadn’t dropped any NFTs since the first drop because of the environmental concerns. But I feel totally comfortable launching on Avalanche.”

Book 1 is set to be released later this year.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela