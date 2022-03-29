Grimes Announces Plans To Release A Children’s Metaverse Book

Home News Tara Mobasher March 29th, 2022 - 7:40 PM

Grimes revealed plans to release an “intergalactic children’s metaverse book” at the Avalanche Summit in Barcelona. The book will be part of a $100 million initiative started by the Avalanche Foundation, as well as the NFT launchpad OP3.

The singer teamed up with NFT marketplace Nifty Gateway to launch her own collection “Warnymph Collection Vol. 1.”

At the Avalanche Summit, she stated, “I hadn’t dropped any NFTs since the first drop because of the environmental concerns. But I feel totally comfortable launching on Avalanche.”

“When I first got into Web3, this was the kind of project I was hoping to see,” Grimes said via video conference. “I’m very excited to be partnering with OP3N to launch a series of educational art for babies and small children with the goal of creating a profound experience for babies that is also deeply meaningful to adults.”

After releasing a single “Shinigami Eyes” in January, Grimes will be releasing her upcoming EP, Fairies Cum First as a prelude to her album Book 1, which is slated to release this year.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela