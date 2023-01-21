Arlo Parks Announces New Album My Soft Machine For May 2023 Release

Home News Gracie Chunes January 21st, 2023 - 12:33 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Over

British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has announced her latest album, My Soft Machine, set to be released on Friday, May 26 via Transgressive. The announcement was accompanied by a lead single and coinciding music video, directed by Marc Oller, “Weightless.”

As described by Parks herself, “Weightless” “surrounds the painful experience of caring deeply about someone who only gives you tiny breadcrumbs of affection. It’s about suddenly realizing that a person has dulled your edges and embarking on the slow journey back to being a brighter version of yourself.”

The upcoming album features a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers. This is not their first time collaborating, the two previously performed together at BBC Radio 1 and Coachella in 2022.

Parks is set to embark on a small European tour this fall. Find tickets and more information here. (Pitchfork)

My Soft Machine track list is as follows:

Bruiseless

Impurities

Devotion

Blades

Purple Phase

Weightless

Pegasus [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]

Dog Rose

Puppy

I’m Sorry

Room (Red Wings)

Ghost

Tour dates are as follows:

9/5 Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia

9/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

9/15 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

9/17 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt

9/19 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

9/21 Paris, France – L’Olympia

Stream “Weightless” here.

Pre-order My Soft Machine here.