mxdwn Music

Menu

Arlo Parks Announces New Album My Soft Machine For May 2023 Release

January 21st, 2023 - 12:33 PM

Arlo Parks Announces New Album My Soft Machine For May 2023 Release
Photo Credit: Kalyn Over

British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks has announced her latest album, My Soft Machine, set to be released on Friday, May 26 via Transgressive. The announcement was accompanied by a lead single and coinciding music video, directed by Marc Oller, “Weightless.”

As described by Parks herself, “Weightless” “surrounds the painful experience of caring deeply about someone who only gives you tiny breadcrumbs of affection. It’s about suddenly realizing that a person has dulled your edges and embarking on the slow journey back to being a brighter version of yourself.”

The upcoming album features a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers. This is not their first time collaborating, the two previously performed together at BBC Radio 1 and Coachella in 2022.

Parks is set to embark on a small European tour this fall. Find tickets and more information here. (Pitchfork)

My Soft Machine track list is as follows:

Bruiseless
Impurities
Devotion
Blades
Purple Phase
Weightless
Pegasus [ft. Phoebe Bridgers]
Dog Rose
Puppy
I’m Sorry
Room (Red Wings)
Ghost

Tour dates are as follows:

9/5 Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia
9/14 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso
9/15 Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique
9/17 Berlin, Germany – Huxleys Neue Welt
9/19 Milan, Italy – Fabrique
9/21 Paris, France – L’Olympia

Stream “Weightless” here.

Pre-order My Soft Machine here.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.