Boygenius Supports Trans Rights and Says ‘Fuck Ron Desantis’ at Coachella Set

On Saturday night at Coachella, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius spoke out in favor of trans rights and against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. After introducing the band, Lucy Dacus spoke up. “Trans lives matter, trans kids matter… We love you if you’re out there and you’re a fan, or not, and you’re trans, we heart you.” Phoebe Bridgers chimed in, saying, “And abortion rocks. And fuck Ron DeSantis.” Dacus affirmed Birdgers, again saying, “Fuck Ron DeSantis.” Both Dacus’ and Bridgers’ words were met with loud cheers of approval from the crowd.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Dacus also condemned a number of anti-trans laws passed recently in Missouri and Florida, which heavily restricted access to gender-affirming care specifically for transgender individuals. The Missouri law specifically blocks transition behind a 3-year period of dysphoria, and requires that patients’ gender identities not be influenced by social media or their peers. It additionally requires that any anxiety or depression be treated before undergoing transition, despite transition being the most effective known cure for dysphoria-related anxiety and depression.

After playing at both weekends of Coachella, boygenius’ spring/summer tour will resume in June, and continue through the summer, featuring shows with Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange, Carly Rae Jepsen, Broken Social Scene, Claud, and illuminati hotties.