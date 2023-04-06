Maggie Rogers Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates Featuring Soccer Mommy and Alvvays

Home News Cait Stoddard April 6th, 2023 - 4:07 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today producer, songwriter, and performer Maggie Rogers announced the Summer of ’23 Tour, which features the opening acts Soccer Mommy and Alvvays. The tour will be sending Rogers North Carolina, Colorado, Nashville, Toronto, Portland, California and Washington before ending things in Washington D.C.

Released last July, Rogers’s latest album Surrender arrived to immediate acclaim from leading outlets like The New York Times (“a hypnotically danceable ode to ecstatic abandon, making leaps and navigating worry”), Pitchfork (“she sounds renewed, submitting to the pull of her heart without apology”), and Rolling Stone (“pop music prodigy…an artist who’s in it for the long haul.”)

Surrender marked the follow-up to 2019’s Heard It in a Past Life, which entered Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart at number one, it landed Rogers a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist and went over one billion combined global streams to date.

In an effort to keep ticketing fees as low as possible, Rogers will offer a special one day only, in-person box-office pre-sale for the Summer of ’23 Tour. The bot-proof pre-sale will start tomorrow at 10 a.m. local time and in celebration of the tour, Rogers will personally greet fans at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg box-office for the pre-sale tomorrow. Tickets in person will be limited to two tickets per fan. For further details on times and participating venue locations, visit https://www.maggierogers.com/# tour.

For fans who can’t make it to the box office tomorrow, an online artist pre-sale for the Summer of ’23 Tour will begin on Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. local time. The Toronto show in person ticket pre-sale will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at 12pm ET and the online pre-sale will begin at 8pm ET. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale and register for their pre-sale code at https://www.maggierogers.com/# tour.