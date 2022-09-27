Tegan and Sara Release Fun New Video for Song “I Can’t Grow Up”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 27th, 2022 - 5:39 PM

Photo Credit: April Siese

Indie pop duo Tegan and Sara have been around since 1998. The duo will be dropping their album Crybaby on Oct. 21 and earlier today Tegan and Sara announced the release of their latest music video “I Can’t Grow Up”. In light of the music video “I Can’t Grow Up” is the third tune from Crybaby to be publicly released on most streaming platforms. Tegan and Sara know how to give promising music to their fans and with the release of the “I Can’t Grow Up” music video fans will have more reasons to love the dynamic duo.

As a whole the music video is entertaining and creative because both Tegan and Sara show what characters they are. For example, the dancing in the music video resembles the fun side of both women and in someways the dancing gives the audience a chance to see the silly side of Tegan and. Other than the dancing, the vocals are well done by how Tegan and Sara harmonically sing out the words in passion and the best part is hearing how both of their voices blend in with the theme. Also the instrumentation is well done because it brings a pop/rock vibe that can leave listeners dancing along to the music.