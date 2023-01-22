Alanis Morissette, Billy Corgan, and Axl Rose Perform At Lisa Presley’s Memorial Service

Home News Tatiana Retamar January 22nd, 2023 - 8:33 PM

On January 12th, 2023 the Princess of Rock and Roll Lisa Marie Presley passed away at the age of 54. She was later laid to rest at Graceland on January 22nd, alongside her late father Elvis Presley, and her son Benjamin Keough who passed away three years prior to Lisa Marie.

According to Spin.com, her memorial service was just as beautiful as the life that Lisa Marie lived herself. There were special tribute performances from personal friends to Lisa Marie as well as special musical collaborators like Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette, and Axl Rose.

The program first began with lead singer Billy Corgan from the band Smashing Pumpkins where he performed “To Sheila” from their Adore era. Morissette later performed a very touching version of her song “Rest” dedicated to Lisa Marie, which she also performed at the memorial service for the late former Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington.

One speech and performance that really resonated with those who attended/watched this service was the last guest to take the stage, Axel Rose began by giving a passionate speech about the late Lisa Marie, to which he states “I’m honored to be here for Lisa and her family” he said “Lisa’s loved and missed by many and will continue to be loved and missed by all of those whose lives she’s touched”

He later followed by performing “November Rain” in tribute to Lisa Marie.