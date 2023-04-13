KISS Stops Concert Because Band Member Felt Ill

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2023 - 12:59 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

According to consequence.net KISS‘s bassist Gene Simmons felt ill during last nights performance in Manaus, Brazil but the show continued on while Simmons played his bass guitar while sitting on a chair.

Brazilian journalist Igor Miranda reported that Simmons appeared woozy during the song and eventually the guitarist asked a member of the road crew for a chair.

When the incident happened a member of the audience went on social media to post a video of Simmons falling ill during the performance.

On the footage KISS‘s lead vocalist and guitarist Paul Stanley reassured the crowd by stating “We’ll need to stop to take care of him because we love him, right? Let’s give Gene a very loud ‘Gene’: 1, 2, 3! Ok! We’ll see each other soon, we love you.”

Just after five minutes KISS returned to the stage and as reported by Miranda, Simmons was struggling with the heat and the vocalist appeared to be doing better after the brief illness.

Last nights performance was a part of the South American leg of KISS’s End of The Road Tour. The band have mentioned this years scheduled dates will be their final shows, including two concerts at Madison Square Garden in December.

