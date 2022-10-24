KISS Reportedly Played A Private Show In Austin

Home News Cait Stoddard October 24th, 2022 - 2:27 PM

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz

According to Blabbermouth.net last Saturday evening iconic rock band KISS performed a secret concert for Philip Morris International, which is the largest tobacco company in the world. The private show was not open to the public and it took place at Vulcan Gas Company, which is a small club in downtown Austin. There was no more than 100 people at the show.





Three years ago KISS‘s bassist Gene Simmons was being interviewed by the podcast Three Sides Of The Coin and he discussed how none of the KISS band members smoke cigarettes.

“Nobody drinks, Not because there’s some kind of rule. If you wanna drink off to the side, sure, help yourself — as long as you’re professional on stage. But nobody goes to the bars — there’s no pub stuff. It’s not part of the culture. And literally nobody in the band uses drugs. And maybe that has a lot to do with showing up on time and getting up on that stage and making the words true. ‘You wanted the best’ — not the second best or kind of good — ‘you wanted the best. You’ve got the best. The hottest motherfing band on the planet.’ And the words have to mean that, or get off the stage and give — I don’t know — Greta Van Fleet a chance.” said Simmons

KISS’s End Of The Road Tour started in 2019 and it is set to end sometime next year.