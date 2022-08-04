KISS’s Paul Stanley Slams American News Channels for “Poisonous Bickering” and “Slanted Distortion” on Both Sides

Home News Karan Singh August 4th, 2022 - 2:01 PM

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has reiterated his distaste for the American media and the polarizing effects of bias among mainstream outlets.

Amid the band’s “End of the Road” farewell tour, the singer shared the logos of several major news networks and slammed participants on both sides of the political spectrum for their lack of journalistic integrity. Disturbed’s David Draiman, who recently got back on Twitter, showed his support in the comments section.

Hallelujah brother 🤘🏻 — David Draiman (@davidmdraiman) August 3, 2022

Stanley has always been a vocal critic of the United States mediasphere. In January 2020, he wrote the following message on Twitter: “The divisive and dangerous climate in America is in large part the result of 24 HOUR ‘NEWS’ CHANNELS WHICH ARE IN FACT SKEWED AND BIASED POLITICAL OUTLETS . Any point of view can be backed up with some sort of documentation and ‘expert’ analysis and that is the key problem. News?!? No. We are watching slick entertainment channels pushing their own agenda and a reality which then becomes yours.”

The year prior, he tweeted the BBC News logo with the following criticism: “If You’re Ready For News With Far Less Of The Game Show Slickness And Bias Of Our 24 News Networks You Might Try One Of The BBC Outlets. Less Exciting? YES! But Filling 24 Hours Is An Unnecessary Challenge That Has Turned Outlets Into Biased Fast Food Providers.”

In reference to former president Donald Trump’s renunciation of the American media, Stanley clarified his stance in 2018 and stated that he believe journalists have a responsibility to the people and that they are not the enemy. (Blabbermouth)

In the first of two tweets, he wrote: “JOURNALISTS And The Media Are NOT The Enemy Of The People. Without the opportunity to hear all points of view we can’t find the truth. Those who want to silence opposition and questions or turn the public against them ARE The Enemy Of The People And Of Freedom.@CNN @FoxNews”

He added: “Because ALL media coverage of politics is clearly biased now, we should accept that EVERYONE is participating and NOBODY is innocent. THAT is all the more reason we need to hear it all.”

Photo Credit: Gary Moratz