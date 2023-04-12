Dave Lombardo Releases New Single “Inner Sanctum”

Home News Roy Lott April 12th, 2023 - 11:55 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Dave Lombardo has released the third and final single“Inner Sanctum” from his forthcoming album, Rites of Percussion, out on May 5 via Ipecac Recordings. The song also comes with an accompanying Displaced/Replaced created video. Check it out below.

“Inner Sanctum follows the e two previously released songs, “Journey of the Host” and “Separation from the Sacred,” which also appear on the new album.

Aside from the new solo record, Lombard recently released songs from his other project Empire State Bastard. They also played their first live show which took place at the Cathouse Venue in Glasgow. The band has many headlining shows slated for the summer as well as music festivals including the Download Festival on June 9 and the French festival Hellfest on June 18.

Lombardo’s other project with his wife, named Venamoris released their debut LPe earlier this year including the singles “Crimson Tears” and “Let Me Be.” In November, he spoke with the U.K.’s Metal Hammer Magazine, where he mentioned that he would be open to a Slayter reunion. “I don’t think that’s ever going to happen. But, yeah, I’d listen to whatever it is they had to say. That’s it. You can’t go any further than that.” He also rejoined Testament last year.