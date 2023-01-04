Dave Lombardo Starts New Music Project With Wife Called “Venamoris”

Home News Roy Lott January 4th, 2023 - 8:15 PM

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has kicked off a new project with his wife Paula called Venamoris. The duo’s debut LP will be released on February 10 and has appearances from Tyler Bates, Roberto “Ra” Díaz , Jack Gibson, George Pajon and Tim Stewart. Dave was in charge of drums and production on the record.

Venamoris was formed in 2021 and took some convincing from David to Paula to make it happen. In a press release, Lombardo describes the time he convinced her. “Several months after meeting Paula in 2010, she hesitantly shared with me her past decade-long career as the lead backup singer for Wayne Newton. She later played me some of the demos she recorded throughout the years, and I was floored by her sonically soothing, rich tone and natural, instinctive ability to harmonize. I was determined to persuade her to return to her creative self. It’s been a deeply gratifying journey witnessing this music come to life.”

For the holiday season, David and Paula released a romantic love song called “The Gift,” which was written and recorded by them.

In November, Dave spoke with the U.K.’s Metal Hammer Magazine, where he mentioned that he would be open to a Slayter reunion. “I don’t think that’s ever going to happen. But, yeah, I’d listen to whatever it is they had to say. That’s it. You can’t go any further than that.” He also rejoined Testament last year.