 Dave Lombardo Unleashes Crazy New Solo Single “Separation from the Sacred”

Dita Dimone March 30th, 2023 - 3:21 AM

“Separation from the Sacred” visualizer

Renowned drummer Dave Lombardo unveils the electrifying second single, “Separation from the Sacred,” from his highly anticipated debut solo album, “Rites of Percussion,” due out on May 5 through Ipecac Recordings.

As one of the most dynamic musicians in the industry, Lombardo continues to break boundaries and redefine percussion. Fresh off recent album releases with Dead Cross and Venamoris, he has also announced Empire State Bastard, an exciting new venture featuring Biffy Clyro members. Not one to slow down, Lombardo is poised to take the stage with Mr. Bungle, The Misfits, and John Zorn in upcoming shows and festival engagements, such as April’s Big Ears Fest.

For “Rites of Percussion,” the mantra was simple yet powerful: let drums be drums. Skillfully mixed by his son David A. Lombardo in early 2022, this self-produced masterpiece boasts an eclectic mix of instruments like concert bass drums, timpani, grand pianos, and a stunning array of shakers, maracas, gongs, Native American drums, congas, timbales, bongos, batás, wood blocks, djembes, and darbukas among others. Experience the rhythmic revolution!



Rites of Percussion tracklist:

1. Initiatory Madness

2. Separation from the Sacred

3. Inner Sanctum

4. Journey of the Host

5. Maunder in Liminality

6. Despojo

7. Interfearium

8. Blood Let

9. Warpath

10. Guerrero

11. Vicissitude

12. Omiero

13. Animismo