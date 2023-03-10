Dave Lombardo Shares Solo Single “Journey Of The Host”

Former Slayer drummer shares his new solo single called Journey of the Host. This new song of his truly opens and allows everyone who listens to hear his talent as a percussionist.
The music video for his song Journey of the Host, resembles that of an earlier 2000s version of a music wallpaper screen. The screen shows a record in the center with little boxes coming out from either side.
As he is playing the lights dance with every beat he plays. It is a very mesmerizing thing to see when he plays fast. Different patterns show and somehow match the rhythm he is playing.
According to a facebook post by Ipecac Recordings they share where to Pre-Order the solo album by Lombardo, Journey of the Host. The first taste of music from Dave Lombardo’s first ever solo album, Rites Of Percussion. Pre-Order the May 5th release. ”
To listen to Lombardo’s new song stream below.
Photo Credit: Marv Watson