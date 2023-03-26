Empire State Bastard Featuring Dave Lombardo Debut Intense New Single “Harvest”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2023 - 1:07 PM

According to blabbermouth.net extreme metal band Empire State Bastard have released their debut song “Harvest. “The track is available on all streaming platforms and it is accompanied by a visualizer music video. The band features Dave Lombardo on drums and Naomi Macleod on the bass guitar.

“Harvest” has aggressive guitar playing from Macleod and Mike Vennart, killer vocals by Simon Neil and dynamic drum playing from Lombardo. As a whole, the ditty is amazing because the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere will face smacking sound and the vocal performance is top notch due to how Neil uses his powerful voice to show how strong his emotions are. Empire State Bastard are not afraid to express themselves on “Harvest.”

In the article the band briefly expressed their excitement with the release of their latest song.

“Empires fall, States rise, Bastards sing…it’s ‘Harvest’ time, motherfckers!”

“Harvest” featured artwork comes from BBC Radio 1 Rock Show, which is hosted by Daniel P. Carter, who described the tune as “a blistering noise and metal assault.”

Empire State Bastard was formed when Neil and Vennart spent their downtime sitting in the back of their tour bus sharing the heaviest and most confrontational music they could find.

It took around a decade to find the time to make things happen because Vennart was writing the songs and recording all guitars, and Neil focused on the vocals and lyrics.

Eventually both artists emerged together a collection of songs which visualizes almost every dark thoughts from the sounds of metal and genre-adjacent extremity.