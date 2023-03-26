Greensky Bluegrass Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 26th, 2023 - 3:26 PM

Bluegrass jam band Greensky Bluegrass have announced the dates for their Summer 2023 tour which will have them performing at the first ever Camp Greensky in Reykjavik, Iceland on June 3-5 at the iconic Eldborg Hall.

Also the band will be stopping in Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, Arizona, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, Washington and Oregon before ending things in Colorado.

Greensky Bluegrass are known for their thoughtful lyricism, edgy and genre-expansive sound, dazzling live performances and relentless touring schedule. Also all five band members are a band of brothers who have seen each other through decades of ups and downs, personal and collective highlights and the moments when life turns it all upside down.

For the past century, bluegrass music has traditionally relayed real tales of American life, struggle, tragedy and triumph. It gives a voice to the quiet, yet colorful stories woven into the fabric of the country itself. Greensky Bluegrass live these stories through their records and performances.

In the press release Paul Hoffman discusses strong the band is through their music.

Greensky is and always has been very unique in our world. We put our love, energy, and focus into what we appreciate about our music. We come together as a band in a way that’s organic. We take a lot of pride in how we grow and challenge each other too. We’re maturing together. I think we get more Greensky all of the time.”

Greensky Bluegrass Tour Dates

3/31 – WinterWondergrass Tahoe | North Lake Tahoe, CA

4/6 – Bluesfest | Tyagarah, Australia

4/7 – Bluesfest | Tyagarah, Australia

4/8 – Bluesfest | Tyagarah, Australia

4/9 – Bluesfest | Tyagarah, Australia

4/29 – Whiskey Off-Road Community Concert | Prescott, AZ

5/27 – Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival | Axton, VA

6/3 – Eldborg Concert Hall, Harpa | Reykjavik, Iceland

6/4 – Eldborg Concert Hall, Harpa | Reykjavik, Iceland

6/5 – Eldborg Concert Hall, Harpa | Reykjavik, Iceland

6/16 – Telluride Bluegrass Festival | Telluride, CO

6/22 – Romp Festival | Owensboro, KY

6/23 – Weekend at the Cave | Murphysboro, IL

6/24 – Weekend at the Cave | Murphysboro, IL

6/26 – Kresge Auditorium | Interlochen, MI

6/30 – Rose Music Center | Huber Heights, OH

7/1 – Andrew J Brady Music Center | Cincinnati, OH

7/14 – 4848 Festival | Snowshoe, WV

7/15 – 4848 Festival | Snowshoe, WV

7/20 – Music at Maymont | Richmond, VA

7/21 – Salvage Station | Asheville, NC*

7/22 – Salvage Station | Asheville, NC*

8/3 – Pepsi Amphitheater | Flagstaff, AZ

8/4 – The Amp at LC Park | Grand Junction, CO

8/5 – Deer Valley Concert Series | Park City, UT

8/6 – Deer Valley Concert Series | Park City, UT

8/8 – Pine Creek Lodge | Livingston, MT

8/9 – Kettlehouse Amphitheater | Bonner, MT

8/12 – Abeyance Bay | Rexford, MT

8/13 – Grand Targhee Bluegrass Festival | Alta, WY

8/16 – Marymoor Live | Seattle, WA

8/17 – PDX Live | Portland, OR

8/18 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR

9/2 – Earl Scruggs Music Festival | Mill Spring, NC

9/13 – Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

9/14 – Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

9/15 – Red Rocks | Morrison, CO

9/16 – Red Rocks | Morrison, CO

10/8 – Riverfront Revival | Charleston, SC