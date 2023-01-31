Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Announce New US Tour Dates and Red Rocks Livestream on Mandolin 3/16

Home News Cait Stoddard January 31st, 2023 - 7:35 PM

Today rocker Robert Plant and artist Alison Krauss have reunited for their first tour in more than a decade and the duo have announced new dates for their Raise The Roof Tour. Things kick off Shreveport before visiting Louisville, Kansas City and Tanglewood.

Plant and Krauss will be backed by guitarist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan, and Viktor Krauss on keyboards and guitar. The setlists for each performance includes favorites from both Raising Sand and Raise the Roof, as well as reimagined arrangements of Led Zeppelin classics.

Another highlight for the duo comes from their performance at Denver’s storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 1 of last year. Today, for the first time Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Live at Red Rocks will be available to stream in its entirety on March 16 at 8:00 PM GMT for viewers in the UK/Europe and 8:00 PM ET for US viewers, exclusively by Mandolin, the music industry’s leading digital fan engagement platform.

Tickets for the stream, which will have a viewing window of 48 hours from its premiere, will be available for purchase starting on February 14. For more information go to https://mandolin.com/

Presales for Raising The Roof Tour will begin at 10:00 am local time tomorrow and the general on-sale will be on February 3 at 10:00 am local time. For tickets and more information go to https://www.plantkrauss. com/

Raising the Roof Tour Dates