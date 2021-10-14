Norah Jones, Richard Gere, Laurie Anderson, Steve Miller Band and More To Be Part Of Streaming Event To Benefit Buddhist Monastery and Nunnery in Nepal

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 14th, 2021 - 9:39 PM

The organizers of WisdomSound, which is a benefit concert for the Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery and Nagi Nunnery in Nepal, have announced the select artists who will be participating in the event. The event, set to stream for a global audience on November 8th will be hosting artists such as Laurie Anderson, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, Steve Miller Band, Maggie Rogers and more, who will be performing to raise donations for the international organization as it aims to be of “unique service in this time of turmoil and uncertainty,” according to the press release. WisdomSound will premiere via Mandolin.com on November 8th at 8:00 PM EST. The program will be available for on-demand viewing through November 22nd at 8:00 PM EST. Admission is free, but donations are suggested.

According to the press release: “The organizers of WisdomSound believe that the teachings of the Buddha offer powerful methods to deal with suffering, and guide people toward compassionate action. At Ka-Nying Shedrub Ling Monastery and Nagi Nunnery, monastics spend years practicing these powerful 2500-year-old methods, and then teach them in Nepal, online, and throughout the Shedrub Mandala’s international network of centers and organizations. Compelled by the Buddha’s teachings to care for others, the monastery also supports social action in Nepal—from providing traditional and secular education to young children from rural villages, to offering food packages to subsistence workers impacted by the pandemic, to supporting women’s health and empowerment.”

Most of the artists have already been performing at other shows since live music has begun again, with Jon Batiste performing at homecoming in Central Park over the summer and Maggie Rogers being apart of the National Geographic Earth Day Eve 2021 Virtual Celebration back in April.

Photo Credit Sharon Alagna