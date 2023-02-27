Beale Street Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Roots, Young The Giant and More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2023 - 1:15 PM

According to stereogum.com the Beale Street Music Festival have announce this years line up which features the headlining acts Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, The Roots, Young The Giant and more. The event will take place on May 5-7 at Tom Lee Part in Memphis Tennessee.

Also performing will be The Lumineers, Great Van Fleet, Earth, Wind & Fire, Hardy, Jazmine Sullivan, AJR, 311, Glorilla, Gary Clark Jr, Ziggy Marley, Halestorm, Live, PJ Morton, The Struts, Gov’t Mule, Dru Hill, Mike, Andy Grammar and Yola.

Additional performances by Toadies, Los Lobos, Lucinda Williams, Living Colour, KEB MO, Finesse2tymes, Big Boogie, Cameo, The Bar-Kays, White Reaper, North Mississippi AllStars, Shovels & Rope, Phony PPL. Low Cut Connie, Bernard Allison, Marcy Playground, Ana Popavic and many more to be announced.

The mission of Memphis in May International Festival is to promote and celebrate Memphis culture, foster economic growth, and enhance international awareness through education.

The event hosts the city’s largest events like the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Memphis in May also produces extensive education, international, and economic programs for the city.

The events bring people together to create memorable experiences and forge a bond with the city of Memphis. These popular events attract people from the surrounding region and across globe to the festival’s home in Tom Lee Park, downtown Memphis.

Generations of Memphians and festival fans have made unforgettable memories with Memphis in May on the banks of the Mississippi River.