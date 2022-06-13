Ohana Festival Announces 2022 Encore Weekend Lineup Featuring Haim, The Black Keys, Afghan Whigs And More

Home News Roy Lott June 13th, 2022 - 1:15 PM

Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival is back for an encore. Vedder and festival organizers have announced a second weekend of the festival, taking place the following weekend of the first (October 8-9). Unlike the other two weekend festivals out there, the lineups are different this time around. For the encore weekend, Vedder has a co-headlining slot with Alanis Morrisette on the first night. The Black Keys and HAIM will headline the second. Other acts on the bill include The Roots, Julieta Venegas, The Front Bottoms, Amos Lee, Band of Horses, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Afghan Whigs, Amyl and the Sniffer and Iceage to name a few. Passes for the festival will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 am PST. Fans can get more information on single-day and VIP tickets on the festival’s website. See the full lineup below.

The first weekend’s lineup was announced earlier this year, featuring headlining sets from Stevie Nicks, Vedder co-headlining with Jack White and P!nk. St. Vincent, Brittany Howard, Khruangbin, Billy Strings, Broken Social Scene, Manchester Orchestra, Gang of Youths, Kevin Morby and Grouplove are just a few of the artists that will be performing that weekend. It will take place from September 30 to October 2. Both weekends will be held at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA.

