Municipal Waste Shares An Insanely Wild Car Ride in New Video For “Crank The Heat”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 29th, 2022 - 4:42 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Richmond’s metal band Municipal Waste have released a new video for “Crank The Heat” featuring appearances by Iron Lung, Sick Of It All, Warthog and more. The music video is directed and produced by David Brodsky and Allison Woestof My Good Eye Visuals (Clutch, Cannibal Corpse, Gwar). The video clip follows Municipal Waste’s and friend’s wild shenanigans in the back of a New York City taxi.

“While everyone is getting cuffed up and starting to hunker down for the Holiday/Winter season, we thought now would be a good time to take you back to the glorious NYC Summer Heatwave of 2022. Shot all over Queens and beyond…join The Waste as we deliver our take on one of our favorite TV shows of all time: Taxi Cab Confessions. We hope you find this video for Crank the Heat to be a true scorcher as we look forward to warmer times ahead.” said vocalist Tony Foresta

“Crank The Heat” arrives just ahead of the band’s co-headline tour with the almighty High On Fire with supporting acts Gel and Early Moods . Tickets can be purchased now at https://www.municipalwaste. net/tour

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna