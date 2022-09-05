Cannibal Corpse Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Florida-based death metal band Cannibal Corpse has announced a North American trek this fall with various shows throughout Canada and the U.S. The tour will be supported by fellow metal titans Dark Funeral, Immolation and Black Anvil.
The band will be kicking off their North American trek with a show in Silver Springs, Maryland at The Fillmore on November 3. They will also be playing in Albany, New York before visiting Canada with back-to-back shows in Montreal and Toronto on November 5 and 6. They will be returning to the U.S. with concerts in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin before taking a brief detour in Calgary and Vancouver from November 15 through 18. They will then resume their U.S. shows hitting Washington, California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee and Georgia. The tour will come to an end with a concert in St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live on December 10.
Fans can also catch Cannibal Corpse at the upcoming Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia on September 8. The band was also included on the Alcatraz and Decibel Metal & Beer festival lineups alongside Pig Destroyer, Dark Funeral, Of Fear And Bone, Enslaved, The Black Dahlia Murder, Napalm Death and more.
Cannibal Corpse Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
11/03 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore
11/04 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live
11/05 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
11/08 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora
11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
11/10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
11/11 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
11/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
11/15 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
11/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
11/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre
11/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom
11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
11/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
11/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
11/28 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
11/29 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
11/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
12/02 – Denver, CO @ Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest @ Summit Music Hall
12/03 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
12/04 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
12/05 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre AC
12/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre
12/08 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse
12/09 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
12/10 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva