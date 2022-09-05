Cannibal Corpse Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon September 5th, 2022 - 11:00 AM

Florida-based death metal band Cannibal Corpse has announced a North American trek this fall with various shows throughout Canada and the U.S. The tour will be supported by fellow metal titans Dark Funeral, Immolation and Black Anvil.

The band will be kicking off their North American trek with a show in Silver Springs, Maryland at The Fillmore on November 3. They will also be playing in Albany, New York before visiting Canada with back-to-back shows in Montreal and Toronto on November 5 and 6. They will be returning to the U.S. with concerts in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin before taking a brief detour in Calgary and Vancouver from November 15 through 18. They will then resume their U.S. shows hitting Washington, California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee and Georgia. The tour will come to an end with a concert in St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live on December 10.

Fans can also catch Cannibal Corpse at the upcoming Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia on September 8. The band was also included on the Alcatraz and Decibel Metal & Beer festival lineups alongside Pig Destroyer, Dark Funeral, Of Fear And Bone, Enslaved, The Black Dahlia Murder, Napalm Death and more.

Cannibal Corpse Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

11/03 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

11/04 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

11/05 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

11/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

11/08 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora

11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

11/10 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

11/11 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

11/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

11/15 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre

11/17 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre

11/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Rickshaw Theatre

11/19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

11/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

11/23 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

11/26 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore

11/28 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

11/29 – Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

11/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

12/02 – Denver, CO @ Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest @ Summit Music Hall

12/03 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

12/04 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

12/05 – Belvidere, IL @ The Apollo Theatre AC

12/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue Theatre

12/08 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse

12/09 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

12/10 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva