Dethklok Perform for the First Time in Three Years at Adult Swim Festival 2022 in Philadelphia

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Returning on stage after a three year hiatus, the cartoon metal band Dethklok has just made an appearance at the Adult Swim Festival Party in Philadelphia. Although this emergence wasn’t followed with any further new release announcements, fans are still overjoyed from this performance!

Take a look at the performance captured by fan cam in Philly for yourself:

Needless to say, this performance was energetic and riveting!

As seen from the video footage, the performance started off with some very cool animations! Easing the audience into the actual stage, the performers then jumped out with banging cords. Strumming away the hearts of the audiences, the background rotation mixed with the strong vocals coordinated so well to build an energetic performance! Hands were thrown all across the stage as fans dance to each beat hit on the drums.

However, one unfortunate note from this performance was that Brendon Small’s studio in Los Angeles was stolen and robbed! The Dethklok member took it to twitter to announce this tragic incident here:

LOS ANGELES

My studio was robbed. guitars stolen

Keep an eye out for:

– Les Paul Goldtop 57 reissue

– Ibanez JS24 Orange

– Ibanez Jem Universe

– MOOG guitar black

– Gibson Thunderhorse prototype

– Gibson SG tobacco burst 12 string

– Gibson SG Standard black

(More) — Brendon Small (@brendonsmall) August 5, 2022

After seeing that list, the only thing we can do is hope the best that Small’s incident can be recovered somehow. Losing so much musical equipment from a musician’s standpoint is entirely sabotaging their creativeness and career. On a positive note, fans have reached out in the comments to Small on some music equipments up to borrow!

