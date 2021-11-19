Poppy Unveils Virtual Universe On New App PoppySphere

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 19th, 2021 - 5:58 PM

The larger-than-life entertainer and singer Poppy has unveiled a virtual universe on her new app PoppySphere. Poppy is now one of the first artists to utilize the “metaverse” which was shared by Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month.

The metaverse is said to be a commerce-driven virtual reality platform that has transformed Facebook already, changing Facebook’s parent company name to Meta.

According to LoudWire, PoppySphere for iOS and Android presents a virtual 8-bit universe for Poppy fans to explore. As stated in a press release, users can customize their own avatar and text chat as they plumb the depths of Poppy’s virtual space, playing games and making connections with fellow fans everywhere.” In addition to this, PoppySphere “will have “dynamic rooms and secrets to uncover as they navigate a realm of iconoclastic creation.”

In reference to the app, Poppy says, “I am overjoyed to be launching my very own Metaverse!” She then continued talking about the app referring to it as “[a] fully customizable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one. The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home.”

This August, Poppy released her single “So Mean” off of her latest album Flux. Additionally, the fall tour for Flux was postponed in late September. More recently, Poppy joined Health on their track entitled “Dead Flowers.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva