PVRIS Shares Music Video for New Single “Goddess”

Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2023 - 5:50 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Today producer, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist PVRIS released her music video “Goddess” by Hopeless Records. In the press release PVRIS mentions that “the single is a gritty, punchy and action packed dance party which channels female rage, power, confidence and autonomy all in one.”

“Goddess” is the follow up to the singles “Anywhere But Here” and “Animal.” Together the tunes serve as a reminder of the range and multifaceted nature of a gifted artistry. Accompanying the singles was PVRIS’s first short film, directed by long-time friend and tour mate Jax Anderson.

Since the inception of PVRIS in 2015, the musician has catapulted the project across genres by three critically-acclaimed studio LPs beginning with 2014’s debut White Noise which earned massive commercial success on Billboard’s alternative charts and world-wide critical praise.

Then the artist followed up with All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell which debuted in the Top Five of Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart in 2017, in conjunction with momentous live debuts at Coachella and Lollapalooza.

In 2019 PVRIS’s electrifying third studio LP Use Me was unveiled by Warner Records, featuring the Marshmello-assisted alternative radio hit, “Hallucinations,” and numerous collaborations ranging from American hip-hop artist 070 Shake, to British pop-powerhouse Raye.

Throughout her career, PVRIS’s dynamic vocal abilities and instrumentation transcend effortlessly across her largely co-produced catalog, from enchanting and angelic harmonies, to aggressive and gritty deliveries that rival some of rock’s greatest.