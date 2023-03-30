PVRIS Announces New Album Evergreen for July 2023 Release and Shares New Single “Good Enemy”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 30th, 2023 - 4:08 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Today artist PVRIS has announced her highly-anticipated fourth studio LP, Evergreen, will be released on July 14 by Hopeless Records. Over a near decade-long career, PVRIS’s music attracted the likes of collaborators such as American hip-hop artist 070 Shake and British pop-powerhouse Raye.

As a multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, and all around creative behind the project, PVRIS‘s creative abilities expand to new heights with her newest offering.

Evergreen dynamically showcases the musician’s multifaceted artistry, evolving from guttural, electric delivery, to ethereal catharsis, with equal conviction and maturity.

In the press release the artist discusses the meaning behind her upcoming album.

“If you search the definition of ‘evergreen,’ you will find words like: enduring, timeless, fresh, unlimited, and renewal. In our modern culture where everything is online, algorithm-based, and instantaneous, it feels like timelessness, longevity and connection could someday become dying concepts. More than ever, PVRIS has, and always will be anti-formula, anti-virality, and anti-instant gratification.”

Also in light of the news about the upcoming album release, PVRIS has shared her new single “Good Enemy.” The tune powers through with conviction and self-awareness, which is propelled by the anthemic, dynamic energy from PVRIS’s skills as an artist.

Over a period of eighteen months, PVRIS disengaged from the public eye and focused on co-producing the album alongside a diverse selection of expertly enlisted production collaborators, from Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, to American producers Y2K, JT Daly, Matias Mora and Carrie Karpinen.

Meticulously crafting a balance of synthetic versus organic arrangements, PVRIS beautifully weaves between creative textures in a highly-inventive and extremely cohesive listen.

Themes of fear, existentialism, and consciousness characterizing today’s reality are expressed with deep conviction and poise, marking Evergreen as PVRIS’s most triumphant, measured and self-aware project to date.

