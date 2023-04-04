Poppy Shares Eerie Video for Pulsing New Song ‘Church Outfit’

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2023 - 4:23 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today Sumerian Records have announced the return of music artist Poppy and to help celebrate the new deal, Poppy has released her brand new single “Church Outfit.” According to revolvermag.com the latest music video is a two minute ditty which features Poppy turning into a heel character who sees life as a commercial for death.

Also the artist uses her dark voice to express her feelings while a catchy guitar hook sizzles the background with stunning sound.

During her initial time as a Sumerian Records artist, Poppy released two albums and an EP. She also became the first ever solo female artist to be nominated for “Best Metal Performance” at the Grammys for her single “BLOODMONEY”.

Now, following a brief stint with Lava Records and the release of her EP STAGGER last year, Poppy returns home to Sumerian Records to continue her global domination.

In the press release Sumerian Records founder, Ash Avildsen shares his thoughts about having Poppy returning to the record label.

“The only thing more exciting than signing an iconic artist for the first time is signing them again, when they choose to return home. Poppy is a pioneer and lover of music, film, pro-wrestling, the unorthodox and the avant-garde. That is why I believe Sumerian is still the best label in the world for her. We are thrilled to have her back.”