Poppy Announces New Stagger EP, Shares New Single “FYB”

Gracie Chunes September 23rd, 2022 - 12:11 PM

On Friday, September 23, Poppy released her latest single “FYB,” from her upcoming EP Stagger, set to be released on Friday, October 14.

“FYB” stands out as something of a clarion call for the multi-faceted maverick as it sets the stage for a whole lot more to come this year and in 2023. Powered by a thrash-and-burn punk riff, a barrage of distortion grinds up against her insidiously melodic delivery. It cycles through a hypnotic hook as she repeats, “Fuck the world, it’ll just fuck you back.” A fittingly captivating visual accompanies the track, featuring Poppy walking on a spinning animated globe under the glow of lively hand-drawn planets.

To coincide with the Stagger EP, Poppy will be supporting The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction this fall, performing at Madison Square Garden on October 19th and LA’s Hollywood Bowl on November 19th. In addition, she’ll be performing at the When We Were Young Festivals in Las Vegas and finishing the year up with her Never Find My Place Headline Tour across the UK and Europe.

Stream “FYB” here.

Pre-order Stagger here.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva