PVRIS Shares Punchy New Single “Goddess”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 26th, 2023 - 2:59 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Today producer, singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist PVRIS has released the new single “Goddess.” The tune is a gritty, punchy and action packed dance party which channels female rage, power, confidence and autonomy all in one.

“Goddess” is the follow up to the pair of PVRIS’s songs “Anywhere But Here” and “Animal.” Together both tunes have served as a reminder of the range and multifaceted nature of PVRIS‘s artistry. Joining the both songs is PVRIS’s first short film which is directed by long-time friend and tour mate Jax Anderson.

PVRIS has catapulted the project across genres three critically-acclaimed studio LPs beginning with 2014’s debut White Noise which earned massive commercial success on Billboard’s alternative charts and world-wide critical praise. PVRIS followed that with All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell which debuted in the Top Five of BIllboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart in 2017.

In 2019, and the third studio LP Use Me featured the Marshmello-assisted alternative radio hit, “Hallucinations” and numerous collaborations ranging from American hip-hop artist 070 Shake, to British pop-powerhouse Raye.

Throughout PVRIS’s career her dynamic vocal abilities and instrumentation transcend effortlessly across her largely co-produced catalog, from enchanting and angelic harmonies, to aggressive and gritty deliveries that have rival some of rock’s greatest.

