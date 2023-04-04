Lucinda Williams Announces New Album Stories From A Rock N Roll Heart for June 2023 Release and Shares New Song “New York Comeback” Featuring Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen

Home News Cait Stoddard April 4th, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today three time Grammy Award winning artist Lucinda Williams has announced she will be releasing her highly anticipated new album Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart on June 30 by Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers.

The upcoming album marks Williams’s a return to music and along with with the happy news, Williams has shared her new single “New York Comeback.”

The tune is written by Williams, Tom Overby and Jesse Malin. Also artists Patti Scialfa and Bruce Springsteen provide backing vocals on the track as well.

Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart also includes additional guest backing vocals by Jeremy Ivey, Jesse Malin, Buddy Miller, Angel Olsen, Margo Price and Tommy Stinson.

The album a melodic 10 song rock offering that is an inspiring testament to Williams’s fortitude and perseverance to continue to create under any circumstances. Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart kicks off with the gritty “Let’s Get The Band Back Together,” before rocking out to “Rock N Roll Heart” and “This Is Not My Town.”

Also Williams pays tribute to rock legends Tom Petty and Replacements’s co-founder Bob Stinson to whom she dedicates the album.

As a whole, “New York Comeback” is a lovely composition which has instrumentation filling the air with smooth guitar playing, catchy drum beats and bittersweet keyboard playing.

Also Williams’s vocals is beautiful by how passionately the artist sings out the lyrics and the backing vocals from Scialfa and Springsteen compliments the tune by providing extra sentimentalism while Williams continues expressing her feelings.

Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart Tracklist

Let’s Get The Band Back Together New York Comeback Last Call For The Truth Jukebox Stolen Moments Rock N Roll Heart This Is Not My Town Hum’s Liquor Where The Song Will Find Me Never Gonna Fade Away